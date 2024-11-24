Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 4,069 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for 3.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.05% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

