Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 903,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,953% from the average daily volume of 44,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.
