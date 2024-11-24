Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

