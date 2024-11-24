LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.