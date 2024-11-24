Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 43,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 52,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

