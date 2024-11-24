Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.83 and a 200-day moving average of $288.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

