LPL Financial LLC Has $97.86 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,421 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Paychex worth $97,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Paychex by 123.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 113,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.62.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $144.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.72 and a 1 year high of $150.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,020.45. This represents a 64.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,685.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,231. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.