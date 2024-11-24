LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,774,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $92,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $53.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.