Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $71.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linonia Partnership LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,703,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 389,078 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $68,654,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after buying an additional 367,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.