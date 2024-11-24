Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $71.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $72.01.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
