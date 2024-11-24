Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading 7.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 2,209,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,237,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $589.87 million, a PE ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the period.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

