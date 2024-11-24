Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 465.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,923 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 171,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,520,000 after buying an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

