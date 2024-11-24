Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFLV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $169,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFLV stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.