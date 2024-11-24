Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $337.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.80 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

