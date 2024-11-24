Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 462.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,481 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 157,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

