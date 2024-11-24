Larson Financial Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 168,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.0% in the third quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa America cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.48 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

