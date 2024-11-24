Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 913 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $3,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,647,206.34. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,187.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,856 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

