Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 173,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

