Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

