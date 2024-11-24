Lane & Associates LLC Sells 425 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $443.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.01 and a 200-day moving average of $408.41. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $352.78 and a one year high of $444.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

