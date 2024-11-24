Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GD opened at $281.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $243.87 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.