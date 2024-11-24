Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $126.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.