Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 377,805 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,805 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after buying an additional 852,281 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.36 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

