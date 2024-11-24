Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 17,223 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,978 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,061,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $187.06 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $198.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

