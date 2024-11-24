Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $631,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,834. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,040 shares of company stock worth $1,114,529 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.