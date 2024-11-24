Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $576,000 in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $86,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Barclays lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.