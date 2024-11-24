Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $473,000 in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Woodward by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,929.15. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward Dividend Announcement

WWD stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.