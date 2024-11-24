Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 85,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEQ opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

