Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 16,056 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after acquiring an additional 219,638 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 115.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 730,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 391,002 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 282.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 50.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.