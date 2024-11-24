Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 9,118.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,227,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 1,214,437 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $70,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,453,000 after purchasing an additional 650,921 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,306,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,086,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADC opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $77.58.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

