Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.