Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $456.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $498.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

