Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61,943 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,943 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

