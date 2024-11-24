Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,941 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $77.40 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

