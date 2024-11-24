Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $394.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $287.27 and a twelve month high of $400.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.46 and its 200 day moving average is $365.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.