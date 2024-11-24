Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IHF opened at $53.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.