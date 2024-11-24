Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.