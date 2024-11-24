Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.