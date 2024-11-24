Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 67,110 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,318,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,059,000 after buying an additional 786,394 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 551,357 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 382,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 332,445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 487,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 268,185 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

