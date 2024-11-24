King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,284 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,572,000 after purchasing an additional 456,674 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after buying an additional 148,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after buying an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,000 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,810.84. This represents a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,859.97. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

