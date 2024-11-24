King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,955 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

