King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 54 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.39.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $82,339.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,183.22. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,644 shares of company stock valued at $19,381,744 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,060.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,064.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $948.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $835.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

