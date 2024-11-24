King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWR opened at $94.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $94.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

