King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.82 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

