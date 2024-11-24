King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ING Groep by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ING Groep by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 642,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

