Karen Kochevar Sells 15,000 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,894.61. This trade represents a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Kochevar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of CAVA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.22 and a beta of 3.23.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. Loop Capital increased their price target on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

