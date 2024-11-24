Jun Choo Sells 10,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,563. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $83.77 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

