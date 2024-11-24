Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 168.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $542.22 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.