Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $16.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,269,000 after buying an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $214.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

