Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,664.63. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,329. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

