Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

